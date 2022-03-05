PM’s upcoming visit to UAE



Mehjabin Bhanu



It is pertinent to mention that a six-member delegation led by Foreign Minister AK Momen paid a bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 10 to 13.



The people of Bangladesh and Bangladeshi expatriates in the UAE are quite excited about this. The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open the door to many possibilities, including improving relations between the two countries.



The development of UAE-Bangladesh business relations and the formation of a joint business forum is of utmost importance during this visit. However, the development of political relations, while giving a slight hint, is important considering the global political situation.



In this regard, we can say that the visit of the Prime Minister can be historic bilateral visit at this time at this Corona pandemic situation. All issues related to the interests of the two countries, including trade and investment should be highly discussed. The UAE and Bangladesh have a long history of friendly relations.



According to media reports, during the visit, a joint business forum may be formed and far-reaching discussions will be held. However, no special plan for the expatriates was heard from the Prime Minister's schedule.



There were many shortcomings in the import-export process between Bangladesh and the UAE. That deficit may be filled if a joint forum of businessmen from the two countries is formed through the visit of the Prime Minister. Bangladesh should look forward to meeting with the UAE royal family to discuss ways to increase expatriate opportunities.



Incidentally, in August 2012, the UAE government, the world's second-largest labour market, stopped issuing new worker visas to Bangladeshis, citing criminal allegations. Then in February 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to the UAE centered on the rumors of the introduction of visas in a few steps, but the closed-door did not open.



While Dubai, the commercial city of the United Arab Emirates, is at the top of the list of candidates for the 2013 World Expo, Bangladesh supported Russia as the country of choice. Bangladesh had to pay a high price.



The opportunity to export about 0.3 million workers to the UAE could not be taken away, on the contrary, the process of issuing visas to Bangladeshis was stopped for a long time in the country. Despite supporting Russia in the first round of the election, Bangladesh voted for the UAE and Dubai in the final battle. Attempts were made to convince Abu Dhabi that defending President Putin's request in the first round had left Dhaka in disarray, but Abu Dhabi was not satisfied with that argument.



The UAE finally won the 154th General Assembly of the International Exhibition Bureau in Paris. Now time has come again. Bangladesh should make the UAE understand that it is the brotherly friends of Bangladesh.



Dubai, a commercial city in the UAE, has the honour of being the host. Due to this, there is a rumour in all quarters that there is some distance between UAE and Bangladesh. With this visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it is now considered most important to reduce the distance with the UAE and increase its importance.



Meanwhile, many Bangladeshi workers have become illegal in the UAE due to various complications. For example, many workers look for work elsewhere before the end of their contract with the company because of poor pay. At one stage, when the visa / ID expires they fall into misery. They cannot renew their visa on time as they do not have enough money.



As a result, these remittance fighters have to pay fines after a certain period of time. However, most of the expatriate workers are living illegally as they are unable to raise fines.



Besides, due to the rising prices of commodities in the country, they are also gaining momentum to run their families. The number of remittances that many send at their own expense is also very small. Therefore, the expatriate workers have demanded more incentives for remittance senders.



According to media reports, during the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister will attend bilateral meetings with the country as well as visit the Bangladesh Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.



There are immense potentials for both countries. The two countries can strengthen and enhance more political engagement, work together in trade, investment and economic cooperation, enhance air and sea connectivity, in particular the establishment of direct shipping links between the two countries' seaports and the introduction of uninterrupted direct cargo flights.



The United Arab Emirates is one of the labour markets in Bangladesh. The number of Bangladeshis in respectable professions including engineers, doctors and nurses is increasing in the country



Bangladesh has good relations with the UAE. We hope that Bangladesh must seek UAE's support in the Rohingya crisis solution. Bangladesh alone can't bear the burden of the Rohingyas. The UAE is one of the richest countries in the Middle East. It is also a Muslim majority country. Gulf States including the UAE should support Bangladesh in the Rohingya refugee crisis solution.

Bangladesh has now become an attractive investment destination for global entrepreneurs due to its skilled workers, huge domestic market of 170 million people, infrastructure facilities in economic zones and duty-free market facilities for exports to various countries. UAE investors should take advantage of this opportunity. Bangladesh should utilize the highest outcomes of the UAE labor markets.

During the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister will attend bilateral meetings with the country as well as visit the Bangladesh Pavilion at the Dubai Expo. The problems of the Bangladeshi expatriates must be addressed and resolved.

We also hope for the highest Cooperation between the two countries on the labor market, trade, investment, climate change. Bangladesh must figure out how to increase these. Bangladesh must seek the highest UAE investments. More FDI is very necessary for Bangladesh at this time. Bangladesh has a long history of bilateral trade relations with the United Arab Emirates. Dhaka and Dubai must further strengthen this relationship through this upcoming visit.



The writer is a teacher









