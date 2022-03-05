

Govt struggling to deal with default bank loans



To make it clearer, since the pandemic broke out the government introduced a set of new policies in loan repayments, borrowing and few other facilities aiming to help borrowers, so that they don't turn into defaulters. But, now it appears the strategies failed.



One policy in particular seemed overtly lenient, pandemic time borrowers who could not repay in time in the year 2020 were not shown as defaulters as per the government's decision. Moreover, in 2021 the government provided facilities to borrowers that by repaying only 15 per cent of the borrowed money to their respective banks they can regularise their loans. The policy went in vein as most borrowers could not even repay 15 per cent of their loans.



Quite understandably, non performing loans increased following Bangladesh Bank lifting the loan moratorium facility. The credit facility prevented downgrading of the credit status of borrowers even if they failed to pay instalments regularly last year. Although the BB has asked banks to follow a relaxed policy on loan classification until August this year, it has not had a substantial impact to rein in the upward trend of default loans.



According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics, classified loans as of end last year in December stood at Tk1.033 trillion. It is 7.93 per cent of the total disbursed loans of Tk13.02 trillion during the 2021 calendar year. The central bank data also clarified that default loans rose by Tk145.40 billion to Tk1.033 trillion in the year 2021 from Tk887.34 billion in 2020.



We believe there is no alternative left for the Central Bank except - cut off whatever facilities are being provided, minimise giving loans and take firm steps, legal actions to recover default loans.



At the same time, both public and private banks have to be extra -ordinarily vigilant in giving loans to parties. If need be, the loan processing mechanism must be altered and made strict, or else default loans will keep mounting. It is equally worrying that politically connected influential persons have been reported to frequently intervene in the loan sanctioning process at our public banks. This must stop.



In addition, the central bank should take a strict measure against habitual defaulters to recover loans from them, since they are the main reason for the growing dilemma in the banking industry.



