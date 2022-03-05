Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Govt struggling to deal with default bank loans

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Govt struggling to deal with default bank loans

Govt struggling to deal with default bank loans

It is upsetting to note that despite offering a package full of facilities to borrowers, default loans are surging at an alarming rate in the country.

To make it clearer, since the pandemic broke out the government introduced a set of new policies in loan repayments, borrowing and few other facilities aiming to help borrowers, so that they don't turn into defaulters. But, now it appears the strategies failed.

One policy in particular seemed overtly lenient, pandemic time borrowers who could not repay in time in the year 2020 were not shown as defaulters as per the government's decision. Moreover, in 2021 the government provided facilities to borrowers that by repaying only 15 per cent of the borrowed money to their respective banks they can regularise their loans. The policy went in vein as most borrowers could not even repay 15 per cent of their loans.

Quite understandably, non performing loans increased following Bangladesh Bank lifting the loan moratorium facility. The credit facility prevented downgrading of the credit status of borrowers even if they failed to pay instalments regularly last year. Although the BB has asked banks to follow a relaxed policy on loan classification until August this year, it has not had a substantial impact to rein in the upward trend of default loans.

According to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics, classified loans as of end last year in December stood at Tk1.033 trillion. It is 7.93 per cent of the total disbursed loans of Tk13.02 trillion during the 2021 calendar year. The central bank data also clarified that default loans rose by Tk145.40 billion to Tk1.033 trillion in the year 2021 from Tk887.34 billion in 2020.

We believe there is no alternative left for the Central Bank except - cut off whatever facilities are being provided, minimise giving loans and take firm steps, legal actions to recover default loans.

At the same time, both public and private banks have to be extra -ordinarily vigilant in giving loans to parties. If need be, the loan processing mechanism must be altered and made strict, or else default loans will keep mounting. It is equally worrying that politically connected influential persons have been reported to frequently intervene in the loan sanctioning process at our public banks. This must stop.

In addition, the central bank should take a strict measure against habitual defaulters to recover loans from them, since they are the main reason for the growing dilemma in the banking industry.

In conclusion, we urge the Bangladesh bank to take long-term policy measures in order to rein in non-performing loans, rather than depending on stopgap measures.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt struggling to deal with default bank loans
City roads turning deadlier by the day
Reforming land management system of Sairat mahals
 Russia-Ukraine war likely to hit our economy
Children under 14 ineligible for employment
Time demands cyber security strategy
Mass vaccination campaign gathers full steam
Restore peace in Ukraine


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft