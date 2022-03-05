Man gets life term in drug case in Barishal

BARISHAL, Mar 4: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a young man to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2019.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Rafiqul Islam handed down the verdict.

The convict is Apu Hawlader, 21, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Girja Mohalla area in the city.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Apu along with 36 Ampoul injections from a pickup van in Hatkhola area in the city on October 20, 2019.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Model Police Station in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against Apu to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case record and seven witnesses.