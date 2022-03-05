

Sadullapur farmers fetch benefit from jute seed farming

Agriculture office sources said, the farmers are getting fair prices of jute fibre by selling it in the local haats and bazars in recent years. As a result, the farming of jute has increased in larger scale to the farmers of the upazila. As the farmers are showing their keen interest to farm the cash crop, the demand of quality seed also increased to the farmers of the upazila.

Taking this in view, the officials and field level staffs of Upazila Jute office and Upazila Agriculture Office motivated the farmers to produce jute seed at farmers' level under a project titled Production and Expansion of Advanced Technology Based Jute and Jute Seed funded by the government of Bangladesh.

Accordingly, as many as 16 acres of land owned by 95 enthusiastic farmers of the upazila were brought under the jute seed farming this season. Earlier, the farmers were also imparted need-based training for jute seed farming from the project.

Taking the technical supports from the project, the selected farmers farmed the jute and successfully produced jute seed during the current season.

Rafiqul Islam, a successful jute seed grower of the upazila, said 600 grams of jute seed are needed to produce jute seed on a bigha of land from where at least 120 kg of jute seed are produced.

Another farmer Shamsul Alam said, production cost against a bigha of land is Tk 6,000, but a farmer can earn Tk 16,000 to 18,000 by selling jute seed produced in a bigha of land.

As the jute seed farming has become profitable farming, the other farmers of the upazila are showing their interest to farm the variety in coming seasons.

Sahjahan Master, a farmer of Madarganj Village in the upazila, said he has already taken a decision to farm jute seed on his land next season.

Sub-Assistant Jute Development Officer Mithun Sarker said, overall cooperation is being provided to the farmers from the project to help produce quality jute seed at farmers' level.

Md Matiul Alam, upazila agriculture officer, said, necessary measures had been taken to expand the farming at farmers' level of the upazila, and, for this, the field level officials are suggesting the farmers properly to produce jute seed successfully.







