Man electrocuted at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Mar 4: A man was electrocuted in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Asif Liton, 30, son of Abdul Maleque of Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur District. He worked as a lineman at Kaptai.

Local sources said Asif Liton came in contact with live electricity at around 5:40pm while he was working at Lake Paradise Picnic Spot of Kaptai Shaheed Moazzem Ghati, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation in this connection.





