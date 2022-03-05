Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Kaptai

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Mar 4: A man was electrocuted in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Asif Liton, 30, son of Abdul Maleque of Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur District. He worked as a lineman at Kaptai.
Local sources said Asif Liton came in contact with live electricity at around 5:40pm while he was working at Lake Paradise Picnic Spot of Kaptai Shaheed Moazzem Ghati, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term in drug case in Barishal
Sadullapur farmers fetch benefit from jute seed farming
Man electrocuted at Kaptai
13 nabbed with drugs in nine districts
Three killed, 23 injured in road mishaps
Meherpur-Kushtia Road turns unfit
Placing a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu
Two men murdered in Noakhali, Jhenidah


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft