13 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 13 people including two Rohingya men and a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Pirojpur, Habiganj, Sirajganj, Noakhali, Joypurhat, Chandpur, Rajshahi and Bogura, recently.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 205 yaba tablets from Bhandaria Upazila in the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is A Rahim Hawlader, 33, son of Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Sinhakhali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sinhakhali area at around 4am, and arrested Rahim Hawlader along with the yaba tablets

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning.

Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the matter.

HABIGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 450 litres of local liquor from Baniachang Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Gopal Robidas, 22, son of Bhutto Robidas, a resident of Jatrapasha Robidas Para Village in the upazila.

District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by its Assistant Director AKM Didarul Alam conducted a drive in Jatrapasha Robidas area in the morning, and arrested Gopal along with the local liquor.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, two other drug peddlers managed to flee the scene at that time.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Baniachang PS in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug peddler along with 609 grams of heroin from Salanga PS area in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested man is Al Amin, 38, hails from Mollikpara Village in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Rubaiya Hotel in Choriya Kandirpara area in the morning and arrested Al Amin, said RAB-12 Official Assistant Superintendent of Police Mustafizur Rahman.

Some 609 grams of heroin worth about Tk 60.60 lakh were also seized from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Salanga PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Five people including two Rohingya men have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Hatiya and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) and Armed Police Battalion (APBn), in a joint drive, arrested two Rohingya men along with 80 yaba tablets from Bhasan Char in Hatiya Upazila on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Yakub, 32, and Mohammad Taher, 28.

According to Bhasan Char Station of BCG, acting on a tip-off, two teams of Coast Guard and APBn conducted a joint drive in the area and arrested the duo.

A total of 80 yaba tablets were also seized from their possessions at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhasan Char PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Bhasan Char PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested three men along with 70 yaba tablets and a firearm from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested men are Hayat Raihan, 24, Sanjid Ismal Rafi, 24, Md Jibrail, 23.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Porabari area under Hazipur Union at around 2am and arrested the trio, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said at a press briefing.

A total of 70 Yaba tablets, a pistol and three bullets were also seized from their possessions.

However, legal action will be taken against the arrested in this connection, the SP added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB arrested a drug peddler along with 50 litres of local liquor in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Bimal Chauhan, 50, a resident of Rukindipur Village in Akkelpur Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Md Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Jamalpur Bazar in Sadar Upazila at around 2pm and arrested Bimal along with the liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Bimal Chauhan with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 1,500 yaba tablets in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Sharif Hawlader, 27, a resident of Haripur Village under Gobindapur Dakshin Union in the upazila.

Faridganj PS OC Mohammad Shahid Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Nurul Islam conducted a drive in Bhatialpur area in the evening and arrested Sharif along with the yaba tablets.

Sharif was also arrested with hemp on January 28. He was an accused in number of cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Two people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Bagha Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 501 bottles of phensedyl from Mirganj border area in the upazila on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Babar Ali, 35, son of Kitab Ali, a resident of Alaipur Village in the upazila.

BGB Rajshahi Battalion 1 Commander Lt Col Sabbir Ahmed, BGBM, PBGM, PSC, confirmed the matter in a press release.

He said on information, a team of BGB from Mirganj Camp led by its Nayek Subedar Ahad Ali conducted a drive in Harirampur Char area in the Padma River at around 7am, and arrested Babar along with the phensedyl worth about Tk 2,00,430 in the market.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Earlier, police arrested a woman along with 500 grams of hemp from Bagha Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested woman is Asheda Begum, 50, a resident of Chakpira Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Taiyab Ali conducted a drive in Chakpira area at around 9pm, and arrested Asheda Begum along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 20 litres of local liquor from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is Bablu Hossain, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Gundail Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Chan Mia conducted a drive in Omarpur Haat area at around 1pm, and arrested Bablu along with the liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order.

Nandigram PS OC Hasan Ali confirmed the matter.









