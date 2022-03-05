Three killed, 23 injured in road mishaps

Three people including a woman have been killed and at least 23 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon and Sunamganj, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raijuddin, 62, son of late Moidan Sheikh, a resident of Dukhiyabari Village under Saidabad Union of Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Mosaddeq Hossain said Raijuddin was going to Koddar Mor from home in the morning.

At that time, a passenger-laden bus hit him in the area, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Shekh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers could not identify the killer bus immediately.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azizar Rahman, 58, son of late Momtaz, a resident of Begumpur Village in the upazila.

He was meat seller at Birampur Hazi Market by profession.

The injured are Shukur Ali and Haider Ali, resident of Joalkamra Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying the trio was coming to Birampur Town from Begumpur Village in the morning.

At that time, a truck hit the motorcycle from behind in Birampur Dakshin Rail Gate area, leaving all of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Rangpur for better treatment.

Later, Azizar succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A widow was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khanu Begum, 55, wife of late Moslem Uddin, a resident of Gopirampur Village under Khelna Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khanu Begum was returning home from her father's house in the afternoon riding by a batter-run auto-van.

At around 5pm, a truck hit the auto-van in Raghunathpur area, leaving her dead on the spot and a six-year-old child injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: At least 20 passengers of a bus were injured in a road accident in Derai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus from Sylhet was coming to Derai at noon.

The bus fell in a roadside ditch near Derai Fire Service Station on the Derai-Modanpur Road at around 1:30pm, which left at least 20 passengers of the bus injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Derai Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, two people were, later, shifted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Derai Fire Service and Civil Defence Station In-Charge Maidul Islam confirmed the incident.























