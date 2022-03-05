Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:21 PM
Home Countryside

Meherpur-Kushtia Road turns unfit

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
MR Alam

MEHERPUR, Mar 4:  The Meherpur-Kushtia Road via Gangni Upazila of the district has become completely unfit for vehicular movement. Public suffering is high.
The road goes under repairing by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) from time to time.  But later on, it turns unfit. Now the RHD authorities gave assurance of repairing it soon again.
The road is very important for communication and transportation of various goods including agriculture products. The 56-kilometre long road has turned dilapidated. Due to damaged bitumen and stones, the road has turned a death trap. Accidents are taking place frequently.
Over the last two years, repairing was not made on the road.  In taking patients to hospital, hassle is continuing. The suffering level goes vicious after a little rainfall even.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some drivers came up with their various sufferings. They said sometimes tyres of vehicles get damaged on the road.
Ambulance Driver Abdul Malek said, the road is bad; patients have to experience extra pain; many times patient die for halted plying.
Widening the road will solve the problem and reduce accidents, he added.  
Nazrul Islam, executive engineer of RHD-Meherpur, confirmed the worse condition of the road. He said,  the RHD is used to repair the road off and on in a departmental way.
ECNEC has approved about Tk 700 crore to widen it, he added.


