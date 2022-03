Placing a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu













Some educational institutions in the country were recently nationalised in a special initiative taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These institutions were named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members and seven Bir Shreshtha. The photo shows the head teachers of the institutions offering a munajat after placing a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Thursday. photo: observer