Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:20 PM
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Noakhali, Jhenidah

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Jhenidah, on Thursday.
NOAKHALI: A young man was allegedly beaten to death in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Rashed, 19, son of late Sahab Uddin, a resident of Adarsha Colony in Mohammadpur Union under the upazila.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Mosharf Hossain said there was a conflict between Tofazzal and his brother-in-law Rashed over money transactions. On Thursday night, Tofazzal stuck Rashed in a house and hit his head randomly over the conflict, which left him seriously injured.
Later, Rashed fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, legal steps will be taken after receiving complaint from the deceased's family members, the SI added.
JHENIDAH: A youth, who was hacked to injure in Manderbaria Village under Sadar upazila of the district on Wednesday night, died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Md Hossain, 18, son of Monirul Islam, an inhabitant of Hamdah Islam Para area in the district town.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar PS Sheik Md Sohel Rana said Hossain and his five friends went to a Waaj Mahfil organized on Manderbaria School Ground at around 9pm on Wednesday,.
There, Hossain and his friends clashed with one Jihad and some youths of Mandarbaria Village. They also chased after each other. At around 11pm, some 10 to 15 youths attacked and injured them.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital.
As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Later, Hossain succumbed to his injuries there at early hours on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
No case was filed with Jhenidah Sadar PS yet, the OC added.


