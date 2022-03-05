Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:20 PM
Home Countryside

Three robbers beaten dead in Manikganj, M’singh

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Our Correspondents

Three alleged robbers have been beaten to death by mob in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Mymensingh, recently.
MANIKGANJ: Two robbers were killed in a mob beating during a robbery in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
One of the deceased was identified as Mintu.
Police sources said three robbers along with sharp weapons entered the house of one Yusuf Ali in Banparil Village under Hatipara Union at around 4am for robbery. They looted gold ornaments and some cash money keeping the family hostage at gunpoint.
In the meantime, someone informed the matter to villagers announcing from a local mosque. The villagers rushed to the scene and caught the trio.
The villagers then started beating them mercilessly, leaving one dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
Being informed, police rescued the injured robbers and took them to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where one of them, named Mintu, succumbed to his injuries.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rauf confirmed the incident, adding the investigation is going on in this connection.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An alleged robber was beaten to death in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Helal, 43, son of Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Borbora Chowdhury Kanda Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said, Helal tried to enter the house of one Wahej Uddin in Borbora Guppara area at night after removing soil from under the door.
Sensing the matter, locals caught him and started beating Helal mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.
Later, the mob left the body of Helal in front of his house in Chowdhury Kanda area.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rasulpur Union Parishad Chairman Moinul Haque Moin Sarker said, Helal was involved in various crimes including robbery in the area for long.


