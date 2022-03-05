Missing fisherman found dead in Meghna

BHOLA, Mar 4: The body of a missing fisherman was recovered by police on Wednesday from Tulatuli Ghat area in Sadar Upazila of the district, seven days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Moksed Momin, 30, son of Kaisar Ahmed.

He was a resident of Charpata area in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.

Police and the deceased's family sources said locals spotted a body lying on the block of Tulatuli Ghat area in the river in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's younger brother Humayun confirmed that the body belonged to missing Moksed Momin.

Earlier, a Hakimuddin-bound passenger launch, which had left for Dhaka, sank in the Meghna River near Chowkighat in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district with nine fishermen on its board at around 2am on February 23.

At that time, six fishermen were able to swim ashore but three fishermen went missing.

Later, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two of the three missing fishermen from the river the next day.

Abdur Rahman, the owner of the trawler, filed a case against the driver and his associates with Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Model PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.

He said the body of the deceased will be handed over to Daulatkhan PS after completion of an autopsy.

















