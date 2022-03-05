Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Missing fisherman found dead in Meghna

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Mar 4: The body of a missing fisherman was recovered by police on Wednesday from Tulatuli Ghat area in Sadar Upazila of the district, seven days after he went missing.
The deceased was identified as Moksed Momin, 30, son of Kaisar Ahmed.
He was a resident of Charpata area in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.
Police and the deceased's family sources said locals spotted a body lying on the block of Tulatuli Ghat area in the river in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's younger brother Humayun confirmed that the body belonged to missing Moksed Momin.
Earlier, a Hakimuddin-bound passenger launch, which had left for Dhaka, sank in the Meghna River near Chowkighat in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district with nine fishermen on its board at around 2am on February 23.
At that time, six fishermen were able to swim ashore but three fishermen went missing.
Later, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two of the three missing fishermen from the river the next day.
Abdur Rahman, the owner of the trawler, filed a case against the driver and his associates with Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) on Friday.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhola Sadar Model PS Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident.
He said the body of the deceased will be handed over to Daulatkhan PS after completion of an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man gets life term in drug case in Barishal
Sadullapur farmers fetch benefit from jute seed farming
Man electrocuted at Kaptai
13 nabbed with drugs in nine districts
Three killed, 23 injured in road mishaps
Meherpur-Kushtia Road turns unfit
Placing a wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu
Two men murdered in Noakhali, Jhenidah


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft