148 detained on different charges

A total of 148 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Bogura, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, recently.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday night seized 455 mobile phones and arrested five members of a snatching group in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Md Jahangir, 40, Md Saju Manda Sahajul, 45, Md Zakir Hossain, 34, Md Russell Mithu, 30, and Moktar Hossain, 33.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested them.

During the drives, RAB personnel also seized 455 mobile handsets and Tk 18,950 in cash from their possessions.

The gang was active in Gabtali, Kalyanpur, Kamalapur and Jatrabari of the capital, and Kanchpur Bridge area in the district, said RAB-3 Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Khairul Kabir.

Legal action would be taken against those arrested, the RAB official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 114 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 15 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants and six were drug addicts.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 26 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on various charges.

Legal action has been taken against those detainees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 27 people on various charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, 17 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 32 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BOGURA: Four people including a fake doctor were arrested on different charges in Sadar and Adamdighi upazilas recently.

Police arrested three persons from Bogura BSCIC area in the district town recently in connection with the recent murder of two watchmen.

The arrested persons are: Hossain Bin Millat, 34, son of late Mesbahul Millat Nanna, a resident of Shajahanpur Upazila; and Sumon Bepari, 28, son of Sayed Hasan Bepari, and Rahat, 21, son of Badiuzzaman, of Talpatti area of Naruli in Bogura.

Earlier, on February 25, police recovered the bodies of two night guards from a septic tank from Bogura BSCIC area.

The deceased were Shamsul Huque, 60, a resident of Mahasthan Pratappur area in Shibganj Upazila, and Abdul Hannan, 45, of Barosralpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police arrested the duo the next day.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty confirmed the matter at a press conference at his office in the town on Sunday.

He said a murder case was filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

However, the accused will be produced to the court to face legal action after interrogation, the SP added.

On the other hand, a mobile court here recently arrested a fake doctor and sentenced him to six-month in jail in Adamdighi Upazila of the district.

The fake doctor is Abdur Rashid Sarker, a resident of the upazila.

The mobile court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the mobile court of the district administration arrested Abdur Rashid Sarker from Al-Shafi Diagnostic Centre in Adamdighi on Saturday.

Later, Executive Magistrate Roopam Das handed down the verdict.

The executive magistrate said convict Abdur Rashid had been treating patients for long claiming himself as an experienced surgeon.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in separate drives, arrested 13 people on charge of gambling from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested are residents of different areas in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar PS Mohammad Solaiman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Patarirhat Machh Ghat area at night, and arrested five people red-handed while they were gambling.

In another drive, police arrested eight more gamblers red-handed from Char Kalkini Char Shamsuddin area in the upazila.

After filing of separate cases under the Gambling Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Police arrested two people including a young woman along with stolen idols from Maijdi in the district town on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Abdul Mannan, 24, son of late Ali Ahmed of Purba Maijdi area, and Bibi Moina, 20, daughter of late Chan Mia of Master Para area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sudharam Model PS OC Anwarul Islam said the accused stole two idols of Radha Gobinda from Sree Sree Ramchandra Dev Temple on February 21.

General Secretary of the temple Goutam Bhatta lodged a case with Sudharam Model PS the next day.

Following this, police on Thursday arrested the duo along with the stolen idols worth about Tk 1.20 lakh.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court order, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: DB Police, in separate drives, arrested three members of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang from the district town on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Moksedul Rahman, 25, son of Delwar Hossain of Boro Bandar area in the district town; Shariful Islam, 35, son of late Ramjan Ali of Moharajpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Dinajpur; and Mainul Haque, 36, son of Matiar Rahman of Kamardah Village in Gobindaganj Upazila of Gaibandha District.

District DB Police OC Dulal Hossain said the accused stole a motorcycle from Maldah Patti area in the district town on February 2 last.

A case has been lodged with Dinajpur Sadar PS in this connection.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested Moksedul Rahman from Boro Bandar Jogen Babur Math area in the district town on Wednesday night.

Receiving information from Moksedul, the law enforcers conducted a separate drives in Maldah Patti and Mirzapur areas at night, and arrested Shariful and Mainul respectively.

Police also recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possessions.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: DB Police arrested four people along with arms and drugs from Kamarkhanda Upazila in the district on Wednesday in connection with stealing electric meters from different areas.

The arrested persons are: Sabuj Mia, 26, of Chaubaria Village in the upazila, and Maruf Uddin, 27, of Rehai Pukuria Village in Chauhali Upazila of Sirajganj; and Hridoy Hasan Raju, 24, son of Sheelkahar Tentulia Village in Kahalu Upazila, and Golam Rabbani Sagar, 26, of Binahali Village in Adamdighi Upazila of Bogura.

Sirajganj SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, confirmed the matter in a press release at his office on Thursday evening.

He said a gang of electric meter thieves is active in the northern parts of the country.

In this connection, police conducted separate drives in the district on Wednesday and arrested three of them.

The law enforcers also recovered a revolver, one round of bullet, 80 grams of heroin and seven stolen electric meters from their possessions, the SP added.

MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested three cattle smugglers from Indian border of Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are: Shahjahan Mia, 34, son of Omar Ali, of Sikka Village; Ujjal Benarjee, 25, son of Mahendra Benarjee, and Ramu Benarjee, son of late Melia Benarjee in Nahar Tea Garden area in the upazila.

BGB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the BGB arrested the trio along with an Indian cow from Nahar Tea Garden area in the upazila at around 6am.

After filing of a case with Sreemangal PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Shamim ar Rashid Talukder confirmed the matter.













