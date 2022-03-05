Video
25 illegal brick kilns threaten coastal belt at Char Fasson

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondent

An illegal brick kiln at Dularhat in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, Mar 4: About 25 unauthorised brick-manufacturing fields are running in Char Fasson Upazila of the district. These are burning forest trees, threatening the coastal belt.
Proprietors of these kilns took licence from union parishads, and after managing authorities concerned they have set p the fields. These brick fields have been raised in different unions of the upazila.
In the absence of monitoring by local administration, these are continuing their manufacturing activities without letter of clearance from the Department of Environment (DoE).  
Managing the DoE and a particular quarter, 30 brick kilns have been set up on agriculture and densely populated areas in 21 unions and along banks of the Tentulia River. Of these, 25 ones are having no environmental clearance certificates and licences of brick-burning.
In a recent visit, it is found that trees are felled off from the coastal green belt by certain traders, and these are being supplied to brick fields. Local environment and ecology are threatened.
According to sources at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, there are 30 brick kilns in the upazila including five approved ones. Five ones have been closed; twelve ones are unapproved, and 13 ones are running illegally having only 30/40-foot height chimney. The required 120-foot height permanent chimneys are not installed in most of the  kilns.       
On condition of anonymity, some proprietors of unapproved or illegally running kilns said despite repeated applications for approvals, they could not get these from the DoE; so they have kept their fields activated without approvals.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Noman said, one magistrate has been appointed to conduct mobile court in brick kilns on behalf of the DC office. In recent times, few kilns were demolished by mobile courts. In phase, action will be taken against all kiln operators, he maintained.


