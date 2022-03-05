Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022
Foreign News

I8,000 Indian nationals have returned from war torn Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Mar 4 : India today claimed that 18,000 Indian nationals have returned from war torn Ukraine from the time the advisories were first issued. Reporting acceleration in the pace of Operation Ganga, the government said that 15 flights carrying 3000 Indians, landed in India in the last 24 hours.   
The Ministry of External Affairs said that movement has been steady and is progressing well across the Hungarian, Slovak and Romanian borders. The overall number of Indians waiting on the western borders waiting to cross has actually reduced sharply as the numbers indicate. " We are continuing to press all sides to see if we can get a safe passage from all the conflict zones from where Indian citizens are stranded. The total number of flights under Operation Ganga are 30. We have brought back 6,400 Indian citizens. During the next 24 hours, we are expecting 18 flights of which three would be Indian Air Force C 17 flights. We are closely following developments in Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities in eastern Ukraine. We estimate few hundred people are still in Kharkiv. There may be few hundred people still in Sumy. Our priority is to bring students out safely and will go with any route we find,'' said the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Mr Arindam Bagchi at a special briefing Thursday.



