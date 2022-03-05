Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US says Iran nuclear deal ‘close’ but not certain

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

WASHINGTON, Mar 4:  The United States said Thursday that "a possible deal" on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but several sticking points have prevented an agreement and time is running out.
Negotiators meeting in Vienna to try and salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, which is meant to prevent Tehran from acquiring an atomic bomb, have made "significant progress," State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters, echoing other nations in recent weeks.
"We are close to a possible deal, but a number of difficult issues still remain unsolved," she said.
"We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues," she added.
However, "if Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding of mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days," she said, using the acronym for the 2015 accord.
Enrique Mora, the European Union's coordinator for the talks, also said they were in the "final stages."
"Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed," he tweeted, adding "we are definitely not there yet."
The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015, secured sanctions relief for Iran in return for strict curbs on its nuclear program.
The agreement was between Iran on one side and Germany, China, the United States, France, Britain and Russia on the other.
The agreement unraveled when former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it, with Israeli encouragement, in 2018.
Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has now reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord, the UN's IAEA nuclear watchdog said Thursday.
The coming days are seen as critical by the West, which believes that the agreement could soon be irrelevant at the rate Iran is making nuclear advances.
Several observers believe that the West could leave the negotiating table and chalk the deal up to a failure if a compromise is not reached by this weekend.
Among the problem points, Tehran is calling for the closure of the IAEA's investigation into the presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.
IAEA Director General Rafael Gross, who has said the agency would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran to clarify the previous presence of nuclear material at the sites, will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet with officials from the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I8,000 Indian nationals have returned from war torn Ukraine
China seeks to unify public in support for Russia
US says Iran nuclear deal ‘close’ but not certain
Modi holds 5th meeting to review Ukraine situation amid evacuation op
Months after pledge, India yet to submit emissions targets
Afghan evacuees prefer life in Qatar to Taliban rule
At least 30 dead in suicide attack on Pakistan shiite mosque
China's belt and road strafed by Vladimir Putin


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft