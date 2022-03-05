Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022
RUET arranges training workshop for 66 teachers

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has arranged a two-day training workshop for its teachers aimed at making them competent to prevent plagiarism in online examinations.
Initiated by Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the training titled "Can plagiarism in online exams be reduced?" is being held at its conference hall.
Registrar Professor Selim Hossain opened the workshop as the chief guest with IQAC Director Prof Abdul Goffar Khan in the chair.
Chairman of Institute for the Development of Online Learning Professor Yousuf Mahbubul Islam, IQAC Additional Director Prof Imdadul Haque and Section Officer Engineer Tasnuva Humaira also spoke.
Prof Selim Hossain said the importance of online classes and examinations has increased to a greater extent amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
So, there is no alternative to preventing plagiarism in online examinations through acquiring time-fitting knowledge in this field.
He attributed that the teachers and others concerned have a pioneering role to reduce and prevent plagiarism, adding that the teachers should enrich their knowledge on the issue.
Prof Hossain urged the participating teachers to make the best use of their knowledge to be acquired from the training workshop, in their practical field.    -BSS



