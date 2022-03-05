Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 March, 2022, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona look to tighten grip on top four as good vibes return under Xavi

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi. photo: AFP

Barcelona's Spanish coach Xavi. photo: AFP

MADRID, MAR 4: Barcelona will not win La Liga, the Champions League or even the Copa del Rey and yet still they could make this season a success.
Trailing Real Madrid by 15 points in La Liga after going out of the Champions League in the group stage and the cup in the last 16 would usually amount to a full-blown crisis at Barca, regardless of whether they go on to win the Europa League in May.
Yet two-and-a-half years of relative mediocrity have vaporised once-high expectations while a stream of big-name departures, including Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, have hammered home the stark reality of the club's financial crisis.
Xavi Hernandez certainly benefited from those reduced expectations during the first few weeks of his tenure, when glimpses of progress were crowded out by a trudge of uninspiring performances, the like of which would not have looked out of place under his predecessor Ronald Koeman.
"It's proving harder than we thought," Xavi said in December.
Like Koeman, though, Xavi enjoyed a wave of goodwill early on and still does, with support and optimism offered to him more readily by fans because so many hope he can be the ideological successor to Pep Guardiola.
But in recent weeks there has been good reason for a sudden surge of excitement at Barca, who sit fourth in La Liga ahead of Sunday's game at 13th-placed Elche.
When Xavi took charge in November, Barcelona were ninth, a leaky defence made all the more costly by a stuttering attack.
With 13 games left, they will be third if they win their game in hand over Real Betis and it is still not inconceivable they finish second by overhauling Sevilla, who are nine points ahead, having played a game more.
Barca have not lost a match in 90 minutes since being beaten by Bayern Munich on December 8. They have won their last three games against Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Napoli, the latter a particularly impressive 4-2 win in Naples that sent them through to the Europa League quarter-finals.
In each of those games they scored four goals, the first time Barca have scored four in three consecutive matches since 2017, when Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were responsible for 11 of the 12.
"We're creating chances, converting them," said Xavi. "Scoring goals hasn't been a problem for us."
The forward line now may not be as sprinkled with star-dust now but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres -- all of them signed in January -- have brought an impetus and edge that was lacking before.
The return to fitness, and favour, of Ousmane Dembele has been a huge bonus.
Meanwhile, Pedri is getting better and better. "In terms of pure talent, there is nobody better in the world," said Xavi.
There was a moment in the second half against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday when Pedri escaped from the touchline by rolling a backheel through his marker's legs.
The fans lucky enough to witness it up close went apoplectic, not so much celebrating as exploding into fits of laughter, joy and disbelief.
For Barca, it was a moment to savour, not least because it felt like the crystallisation of a growing sense in recent weeks that after one of the most dispiriting periods in its history, the club is enjoying itself again.
If Xavi can marry that uplift with a top-four finish or winning the Europa League, his opening season as coach will have been a resounding success.
"It's exciting for me that the fans feel identified with the team," said Xavi. "You can lose or draw but that's the most important thing."
Barca can steal a march on their rivals this weekend given Atletico Madrid visit Real Betis on Sunday in a battle of fifth against third. Villarreal, also in the hunt for the top four, are away on Saturday against Osasuna.
Real Madrid face Real Sociedad later on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, four days before their second leg in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. Sevilla play at Alaves on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashleigh Barty pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami tournaments
UEFA chief blasts clubs still committed to Super League project
Beijing Paralympics to open in storm of controversy over Ukraine invasion
Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Barcelona look to tighten grip on top four as good vibes return under Xavi
PSG to 'try everything' to keep Mbappe from clutches of Madrid
7th round of BPL begins today
Pant blitz helps India to 357-6 in Kohli's 100th Test


Latest News
Bangladesh bat 1st in second T20I against Afghanistan
Cop found dead in Rajshahi
College girl assaulted in Shahbagh, one detained
PayPal shuts down its services in Russia
Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman
RMCH reports two deaths from Covid
Elon Musk declines to block Russian propaganda from Starlink
Russia declares partial ceasefire in two Ukraine cities
Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
Dhaka again ranks world's most polluted city
Most Read News
Ukraine plans 3rd round of talks with Russia this weekend
Notorious Ershad Sikder's daughter found dead in Gulshan flat
Bangladesh registers 6 more Covid deaths, 604 cases in 24 hours
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
BNP creates political disunity in country: Quader
Robber held in Khulna
Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers
Russian forces seize Ukrainian nuclear plant
Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting'
Leaders and activists of Ganasonghati Andolan bring out a procession towards Secretariat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft