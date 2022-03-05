7th round of BPL begins today

After a two-day recess, the seventh round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football begins today (Saturday) with one match scheduled to be held on the day.

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.

Bashundhara Kings currently stand at second position in the league table with 15 points from six matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited is placed at sixth position in the table with nine points playing the same number of outings.

Bashundhara Kings earlier lost to Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 1-2 goals in their league opening match, beat Uttar Baridhara Club by a solitary goal in their second match, edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a lone goal in their third match, blanked Bangladesh Police Football Club by 3-0 goals in their fourth match, beat Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-2 goals in their fifth match and edged past Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal in their sixth match of the league. -BSS







