

Shakib, Tamim return in Test squad as Fazle Rabbi, Naim dropped

Shakib Al Hassan, who was supposed to skip the Test matches during the tour, named in the squad. The ace all-rounder unnamed him from the New Zealand tour last year showing personal reasons, had applied to BCB to keep him away from Test cricket for the next six months and it was heard that he will not play longer version matches in and against South Africa to take part in the IPL but Shakib remained unsold this time.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon however, told journalists recently that Shakib will play Tests in South Africa since he is not going to play in the IPL and Shakib's name in the squad is the formal confirmation of the president's words.

Another veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal is also returned in the Test squad, who missed previous series for thumb injury.

With the return of Tamim, Bangladesh's head ache for an opener comes to an end and hence the T20 specialist opening batter Naim Sheikh was dropped, who play one Test in New Zealand and could do nothing.

Besides, middle-order batter Fazle Rabbi was also dropped from the squad led by Mominul Haque.

No big surprise in the one-day squad but speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed, who had been impressive with the ball in New Zealand, got his maiden call for ODIs.

Tigers will arrive in South Africa on March 12 to play three ODIs, part of the World Cup Super League followed by two Tests, part of the World Test Championship. The ODIs are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the Tests will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.



Test squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan Shohan.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed.



















