Alan Donald becomes fast bowling coach of Tigers

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Alan Donald has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of Bangladesh.

The 55-year old will join the Bangladesh team from their tour of South Africa starting this month and will continue the role until the end of Bangladesh's ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia in October.

Donald, who has taken 330 Test wickets and 272 ODI wickets for South Africa, has previously worked as a fast bowling specialist with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Sei Lanka. -BSS











