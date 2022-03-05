Video
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Tigresses' maiden ODI World Cup voyage today

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Bangladesh Women's Cricket team will engage with their South Africa counterparts today in their first ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match.
The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.
Bangladesh conceded 109-run's defeat against defending World Champions England in the first official warm-up of the event and slip the close match against Pakistan by seven runs while South Africa lost to India by two runs followed by conceded a six-wicket defeat against England.
Bangladesh, under new captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, are buoyant to do something exclusive. Sharmin Akther Supta's 81-run knock against England and Fargana Haque Pinki's 71 against Pakistan as the big signs of Bangladesh's improvements.
Besides, they have skill performers like Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Suraiya Azmin and Lata Mondal.
South Africa on the contrary, are the favourites today with a strong squad combining Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty and Tumi Sekhukhune.
They will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.


