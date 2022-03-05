Video
Saturday, 5 March, 2022
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers fervent to clinch sporadic T20i title

Published : Saturday, 5 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Eying on rare-some Banglawash in T20i cricket, Tigers will engage with visiting Afghanistan today in the 2nd and the last of the two-match T20i series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The under-light affair will kick start at 3:00pm (BST).
After 61-run massive triumph, Bangladesh are upbeat to clinch the title winning today while Afghanistan are desperate to square the series of their favourite format.
Bangladesh played their first match without the most dependable middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who sustained hand-injury during practice on Wednesday. BCB however, confirmed the availability of Mushfiq for today's affair. In Mushi's comeback, Yasir Ali Rabbi, who made his debut in the series starter, will possibly be dropped. They have another option to make space in the playing eleven for the fresh-blood Rabbi that is the rest of spinning all-rounder Mahedi Hasan, who remained wicketless with the ball and scored five runs with the bat.
Munim Shahriar scored 17 off 18 on debut in the first match will be seen to open again pairing with Naim Sheikh, who got out on two. The man in the air Liton Das hammered guests bowlers for 60 off 40 in the series opener will continue at three. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain are the obvious options in the middle order.
Nothing to guess for bowling options as Nasum Ahmed and Shakib will round their arms as spinners while Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the quicks.
Afghanistan in contrast, are struggling to find the right batting combination with their new-look squad and are possible to made further debut today if they want to alter the playing squad. All the Afghan top-order batters failed to read the conundrum of Nasum and Shakib, must be looking to find their weakness. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najubullah Zadran, Karim Janat and Haratullah Zazai must try today to utilize their experiences to support their mighty bowling unit combining captain Mohammad Nabi, Omarzai, Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The grassy SBNCS wicket is ready to offer both bowlers and batters as weather forecast shows a nice day for the game of cricket. The toss winning side therefore, must prefer to bat first to post a defendable total.


