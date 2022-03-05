Mushfiqur declared fit to play second T20 against Afghans



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (R) and Nurul Hasan Sohan attend a practice session on the eve of their second Twenty20 international cricket match against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 4, 2022. photo: AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim injured his thumb of the right hand while batting in practice, the day before the start of the T20 series. That injury knocked him out of the first T20 which Bangladesh won by 61 runs.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayzid Ul Islam declared Mushfiqur fit in a video message on Friday. He said that the experienced batter is fit for the second T20i.

"After the ball hit Mushfiqur's thumb two days ago, we did an X-ray. The X-ray report did not show any fractures or anything bad, the X-rays came back normal," Bayzid said.

"That's why we kept him under observation. He batted today, threw-down without any discomfort. He also played spin and pace bowling. He's fine now. He will be able to play in tomorrow's match. '

The team management did not take any risk with him in the first T20 even though no problem was found in the X-ray.

After warming up in practice last Wednesday, Mushfiqur went to indoor for batting practice. There he was hit on the finger by Shoriful Islam.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan was rushed to the team as cover for Mushfiqur. However, he didn't play in the first match. With Mushfiqur recovering, there is no chance of him playing in his second match.

But the question raised whether Bangladesh break the winning combination to accommodate Mushfiqur in the second game. There is general sentiment that out of form Naim Sheikh will be dropped to make a way for Mushfiqur even though there was no official confirmation. -BSS













