False cases being filed to remove BNP from politics: Fakhrul



"The Awami League government has started the politics of attack and case again to remove BNP and other opposition leaders and activists from politics," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He told the media in a press release on Thursday.

Fakhrul said, "The persecution and oppression against the opposition leaders and activists of the country, including the BNP, is undoubtedly a thunder signal for the country.

However, it's a very good sign for the country; the people are now uniting against the fascist behaviour of this government," he added.

"In this situation, false cases are being filed against the BNP and other opposition leaders to remove them from the political arena. No bail is being granted in this false case in the court. In this way, they are again planning to take away the people's right to vote and their democratic rights," Fakhrul Islam alleged.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of the false cases against the leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates in Habiganj and the convener of Dhaka Mahanagar South Sramik Dal and joint convener of BNP in Ward 26 and their unconditional release.

In another statement, the BNP Secretary General strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Noakhali district nationalist Juba Dal General Secretary Nurul Amin Khan.

"Apart from disappearances, murders and abductions, the government became reckless to arrest opposition leaders and activists for the political purpose," the BNP leader said in his statement.