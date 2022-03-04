Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

False cases being filed to remove BNP from politics: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


"The Awami League government has started the politics of attack and case again to remove BNP and other opposition leaders and activists from politics," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He told the media in a press release on Thursday.
Fakhrul said, "The persecution and oppression against the opposition leaders and activists of the country, including the BNP, is undoubtedly a thunder signal for the country.
However, it's a very good sign for the country; the people are now uniting against the fascist behaviour of this government," he added.
"In this situation, false cases are being filed against the BNP and other opposition leaders to remove them from the political arena. No bail is being granted in this false case in the court. In this way, they are again planning to take away the people's right to vote and their democratic rights," Fakhrul Islam alleged.
He demanded immediate withdrawal of the false cases against the leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates in Habiganj and the convener of Dhaka Mahanagar South Sramik Dal and joint convener of BNP in Ward 26 and their unconditional release.
In another statement, the BNP Secretary General strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Noakhali district nationalist Juba Dal General Secretary Nurul Amin Khan.
"Apart from disappearances, murders and abductions, the government became reckless to arrest opposition leaders and activists for the political purpose," the BNP leader said in his statement.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
False cases being filed to remove BNP from politics: Fakhrul
1cr farmers to get smart agriculture cards
10 foreign envoys visit Bhashanchar
BD ship crew killed in missile attack in Ukraine
Cities besieged as refugees flee Ukraine
BD sailor who could not return home alive
Russia expressed condolences to dead sailor's family
Nasum's riddle wrecks Afghans as Tigers clinch series starter


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft