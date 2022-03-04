1cr farmers to get smart agriculture cards

The government will issue smart cards to more than one crore farmers living in 9 districts and metropolitan areas of the country.

Area and demand based agriculture services will be provided to each farmer using smart agriculture card as digital identity of the farmer. At the same time, it will be possible to ensure exchanging necessary agricultural information through digital analysis and management.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture has taken up a project titled 'Smart Agriculture Card and Digital Agriculture (Pilot)' at a cost of Tk 107.92crore provided from the government's own funds.

The project will be implemented by the Department of Agricultural Extension. If all goes well, the project will be completed by September 30, 2024.

The project will be implemented in all the upazila's and metropolitan areas of the districts including Gopalganj, Sunamganj, Tangail, Barisal, Jessore, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Bandarban and Mymensingh districts including the head office of the Department of Agriculture Extension.

According to the Planning Commission, under the project, digital profiles of 1crore 62 lakh farmers will be prepared in Krishi Batayan. Besides 1 crore 9 lakh farmers will be given smart agriculture cards. Citizenship information of 1crore farmers will be verified by the Election Commission. Smart agriculture card database clusters, farmer services, reporting software and apps will be prepared in 31

modules.

TOT (Training of trainers)training on digital agriculture and information management, officer training, assistant agricultural officer training, ICT champion farmers or agri entrepreneurs will be given to the farmers. Besides Department of Agricultural will organise 14 agricultural innovation showcasing and 3 national and 14 regional workshops.









