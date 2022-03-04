10 foreign envoys visit Bhashanchar

Noakhali, March 3: The ambassadors and high commissioners of 10 foreign missions in Dhaka on Thursday started their visit to Bhashanchar to observe facilities and services on the island and meet Rohingya people who were relocated there from the camps of Cox's Bazar.

They reached the island through a helicopter of the Bangladesh Navy and would stay there.

The chiefs of the missions, who are visiting the

island are USA Charge d' Affairs Helen LaFave, Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls, the European Union Head of Delegation Charles Whiteley, German Ambassador Achim Trster, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-keun, Philippine Ambassador Alan L. Deniega, Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde, Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen and Italian Ambassador Enrico Nunziata.

A Foreign Ministry delegation of senior officials also accompanied the delegation of mission heads.

Camp Commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's Office in Bhashanchar Gobinda Chakma and Officer in Charge of local police station Rafiqul Islam told this correspondent that they were visiting the projects and activities of the development agencies working on the island.

The government has so far relocated about 40,000 Rohingya people of Myanmar to Bhashanchar under Noakhali from camps in Cox's Bazar till Thursday. Around 1, 00,000 Rohingyas are likely to be relocated from Cox's Bazar to Bhashanchar within this year, according to officials.

The government has invested more than Tk 3,100 crore from its own fund to develop the 13,000-acre island with all amenities and facilities of supply of electricity and water, agricultural plots, cyclone shelters, two hospitals, four community clinics, mosques, warehouses, telecommunication services, police station, recreation and learning centres and playgrounds.

At least 8,60,000 Rohingyas, mostly women, children and aged people, have entered Bangladesh fleeing unbridled murder, arson and rape during 'security operations' by the Myanmar military in Rakhine, what the United Nations has denounced as ethnic cleansing and genocide, beginning on August 25, 2017.

The latest Rohingya influx has taken the number of undocumented Myanmar nationals and registered refugees in Bangladesh to over 1.1 million, according to estimates by UN agencies and the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Not a single Rohingya has gone back to their home in Rakhine yet as the Myanmar government has stalled the repatriation process resorting to various means.















