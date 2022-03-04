Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:23 PM
Home Front Page

BD ship crew killed in missile attack in Ukraine

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Diplomatic Correspondent

"We are in danger. Please help and rescue us. Please save us. Please, save our lives," Cadet Fariatul Jannat Tuli has called for help after their ship Banglar Samriddhi came under a missile attack at a port in Ukraine on Wednesday night.
Jannat posted the video after Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of the Bangladeshi flag carrying ship, Banglar Samriddhi was killed in the missile attack yesterday. He had been working on the vessel since 2018 after graduating
from Bangladesh Marine Academy.
Jannat was seeking help on social media through her Facebook saying, "there was bombing on our ship few minutes back. Our Sir has already died."
Not only Jannat, in separate videos, the second engineer of the ship, other unnamed crews were sending SOS, saying "we are running on emergency power supply. We are on the verge of death. We are yet to be rescued. We are all here. Save us. We received no help yet." They were screaming....weeping and seeking help to save their lives.
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) owns the vessel. Samriddhi, got stranded as the port's operations halted after the Russian invasion. The vessel reached the outer anchorage of Ukrainian port Olvia on February 23 to load ball clay.
As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia deteriorated, BSC cancelled the cargo load plan and directed the master of the ship not to berth at the port and shift to international waters.
However, due to a delay in getting port clearance, the ship failed to leave the port immediately and it got stranded as the port's operations halted after the Russian invasion.
"Our main concern now is to bring back all the Bangladeshi sailors, who survived yesterday's (Wednesday) missile attack, home," Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Executive Director (Commercial), Dr Pijush Dutta said in a media briefing.
He said the government, including the shipping ministry, foreign ministry, and others are taking necessary measures in this regard.
Meanwhile, the family of Hadisur has urged the government to bring his body back to Bangladesh.
Hadisur is son of madrasa teacher Abdur Razzak Hawlader. H said, "I want to see my son's body. We are hopeful that the government will take necessary steps to bring his body back."


