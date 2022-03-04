Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:23 PM
Front Page

Russia-Ukraine War Enters 2nd Week

Cities besieged as refugees flee Ukraine

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday with its main assault force halted north of the capital Kyiv and several cities enduring heavy Russian bombing.
The humanitarian crisis also worsened, with more than one million refugees now having fled Ukraine, the United Nations said.
Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border last Thursday. Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.
Despite an initial battle plan that Western countries said was aimed at swiftly toppling the Kyiv government, Russia has captured only one Ukrainian city so far - the southern Dnipro River port of Kherson, which its tanks entered on Wednesday.
Russia has shifted tactics, escalating its bombardment of major cities. Swathes of central Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, have been blasted into rubble.
Mariupol, the main port of eastern Ukraine, has been surrounded under heavy bombardment, with no water or power. Officials say they cannot evacuate the wounded. The city council compared the situation to the World War Two siege of Leningrad.
A second round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was due to begin in Belarus at about 1400 GMT, Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said.
Kyiv plans to open by discussing humanitarian corridors. A first round of talks on Monday led to no breakthroughs.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has stayed in Kyiv, releasing regular video updates to the nation. In his latest message, he said Ukrainian lines were holding. "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," he said. Britain's defence ministry said the main body of the huge Russian column advancing on Kyiv was still 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre, delayed by Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion.
"The column has made little discernible progress in over three days. Despite heavy Russian shelling, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands," it said in an intelligence update.    -Reuters


