BD sailor who could not return home alive



Family members of Hadisur Rahman burst into tears after they received the news of his death at their village home in Barguna on Thursday. (Inset) Hadisur Rahman, engineer of Bangladeshi ship 'MV Banglar Samriddhi' was killed in a missile attack on the ship in a Ukraine port on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Deceased Md Hadisur Rahman was the third engineer of the ship belonging

to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). He hailed from BetagiUpazila of Barguna. The ship came under attack around 9:25pm on Wednesday (BDT).

Hadisur spoke to his mother and younger brother on Wednesday morning, the last phone conversation with his family before his death in a missile attack in Ukraine.

In a cruel twist of fate, Hadisur, the third engineer of BanglarSamriddhi, will now return home -- shrouded in a coffin.

In the third week of February, BanglarSamriddhi, a bulk carrier owned by BSC, was left stranded at the Ukrainian port of Olvia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. A shell struck the vessel on Wednesday evening Bangladesh time, destroying the bridge of the ship where Hadisur was on duty.

His death has upended his family, leaving his loved ones in deep shock in Kadamtala village in Betagi, Barguna, in southern Bangladesh. Relatives and neighbours have flocked to his home.

Hadisur's father Abdur Razzak was overcome with grief, while mother Amena Begum passed out in shock.

Hadisur was the second of four children of Abdur Razzak, a retired madrasa teacher and Amena Begum. As his job as a marine engineer requires a long stay outside the home, the last time Hadisur returned home was six months ago. But he used to call regularly to his family.

Golam Rahman Tarek, Hadisur's brother, said he spoke to him on Wednesday about the Ukrainian war. Hadisur mentioned sounds of shelling and gunfire -- some kilometres from his ship -- as the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified. He was worried and was desperate to return home, Tarek said.

Hadisur promised to start the construction of a new house, replacing the dilapidated one, after his return from the sea voyage, according to Tarek, a student of Patuakhali University of Science and technology.

Hadisur got admitted to the Chattogram Marine Academy after scoring GPA-5 in SSC and HSC, said BetagiUpazila Chairman Maksudur Rahman. After the course, he joined BanglarSamriddhi as an engineer in 2018.

On January 26, the Bangladeshi vessel set off from Mumbai port in India and reached Olvia in Ukraine after offloading some goods in a port in Turkey.

Twenty-nine Bangladeshi crew members were on the ship, which was scheduled to carry cement clay to Italy on Febuary 24. That was the day Russia attacked Ukraine and BanglarSamriddhi got stranded.

Hadisur's family now waits for his body. "We just want to see the body of our brother for once. We're devasted after losing him," Tarek added.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said Hadisur's body is preserved in the ship and the government is trying to figure out "diplomatic ways" to bring back the Bangladeshi sailors.











