Momen seeks support from US Congress to waive sanctions on RAB

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen sought the US Congress' support to work closely with the US to find ways to waive sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials on a priority basis.

The Foreign Minister sought this support during a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Grace Meng on February28and with Congressman James P. McGovern, the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on

March1Momen paid a visit to New York to attend official meetings at the United Nations from February23to March 2. However, Momen is now visiting the USA.

Expressing concern about the recent US sanctions on RAB and its seven current and former senior officials, Momen informed the US lawmakers that Bangladesh had always shown its readiness to deal with specific allegations against RAB members.

He mentioned that RAB has emerged as the most efficient law enforcement agency in Bangladesh over the years and has been at the forefront of combating terrorism, violent extremism, drugs, human trafficking and other transnational crimes.

The lawmakers highly appreciated Bangladesh's tremendous development, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

Momen underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the US and deepening the excellent partnership in the coming days.

He invited both lawmakers to visit Bangladesh, along with congressional delegations, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.











