Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Momen seeks support from US Congress to waive sanctions on RAB

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen sought the US Congress' support to work closely with the US to find ways to waive sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its officials on a priority basis.
The Foreign Minister sought this support during a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Grace Meng on February28and with Congressman James P. McGovern, the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, on
March1Momen paid a visit to New York to attend official meetings at the United Nations from February23to March 2. However, Momen is now visiting the USA.
Expressing concern about the recent US sanctions on RAB and its seven current and former senior officials, Momen informed the US lawmakers that Bangladesh had always shown its readiness to deal with specific allegations against RAB members.
He mentioned that RAB has emerged as the most efficient law enforcement agency in Bangladesh over the years and has been at the forefront of combating terrorism, violent extremism, drugs, human trafficking and other transnational crimes.
The lawmakers highly appreciated Bangladesh's tremendous development, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
Momen underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the US and deepening the excellent partnership in the coming days.
He invited both lawmakers to visit Bangladesh, along with congressional delegations, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
False cases being filed to remove BNP from politics: Fakhrul
1cr farmers to get smart agriculture cards
10 foreign envoys visit Bhashanchar
BD ship crew killed in missile attack in Ukraine
Cities besieged as refugees flee Ukraine
BD sailor who could not return home alive
Russia expressed condolences to dead sailor's family
Nasum's riddle wrecks Afghans as Tigers clinch series starter


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft