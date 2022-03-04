PM directs ministries to rescue BSC ship, crew stranded in Ukraine

The government is giving utmost importance to ensure the safety of the stranded Bangladeshi crew members of Banglar Samriddhi in Ukraine, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday.

"Extensive diplomatic-level efforts are going on to rescue them or move them to a safer place," he said while briefing reporters at the Secretariat.

"After engineer Hadisur

Rahman's death, 28 Bangladeshi crew remain stranded on the ship. His body has been preserved but bringing it back to Bangladesh will depend on the war situation in Ukraine," the State Minister added.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government will support Hadisur's family in every possible way.

He said, "I had discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, officials of Bangladesh Embassy in Poland and the Captain of MV Banglar Samriddhi. We have urged the crew members not to take any wrong step out of fear as their safety is our first priority."

"Our merchant ship was not supposed to be attacked but it came under a missile attack anyway. When we will be confirmed which side launched the attack we will comment on it. Currently, we are making necessary diplomatic communications through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said the State Minister.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed concerned ministries and departments to take necessary steps for rescuing the ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' and its crew.

A Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship - Banglar Samriddhi -has been stranded at the Olvia port of Ukraine with 29 sailors on board since Russia invaded the Eastern European country on February 24.

A sailor was killed after the ship came under a missile attack on Wednesday night.

BSC Executive Director (Commerce) Piyush Dutta on Thursday said they will not move the crew of its stranded ship without ensuring their safety.

"If we do not get permission from those who are occupying the riverbank, where will we unload them and take them?" he said at the BSC office.

"The stranded sailors are urging to rescue them. We are working on the situation," he further said, adding that efforts are underway to evacuate the crew of Banglar Samriddhi to Poland from war-torn Ukraine.

Piyush Dutta said, "The crew are currently on the ship. The body of the deceased sailor is also kept on the ship. Considering the situation, we feel until security can be assured, the sailors are better off on the ship."

He also said that following the attack, the ship's condition also has to be inspected.

BSC General Manager Captain Md Mujibur Rahman said, "The ship's navigation equipment was damaged in the attack."



