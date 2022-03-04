Efforts fall flat in controlling alarming default bank loans

Bank borrowers despite getting a lot of facilities in repayment throughout last calendar year, defaults loans are on alarming rise. Efforts taken by the government were in vain.

Classified loans as of end of last year in December stood at Tk1.033 trillion which is 7.93 per cent of the total disbursed loans of Tk13.02 trillion during the 2021 calendar year according to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics.

The central bank data also says the default loans rose by Tk145.40 billion to Tk1.033 trillion in the year 2021 from Tk887.34 billion in 2020.

On the basis of quarters in a year defaulted loans rose by Tk21.24 billion in the fourth quarter (October-December) of the last year in compare with the third quarter (July-September).

Banking sector insiders say non-performing loans are not going down even with taken various measures. As the provided opportunities are over, the default loans in the coming days are likely to rise more.

A retired banker while talking to the Daily Observer said, "Since start of the Covid-19 the government devised few policies in loan repayments, borrowing and few other facilities aiming to help borrowers that they will not become defaulters. But

despite taking the opportunities the borrowers failed to repay in time."

He said the government should be strict and penalise to them who fails to repay their borrowed money within stipulated time.

To save banking sector there should be no new opportunities to the banker, he added.

Borrowers in state owned banks are the highest defaulters that classified loans by government owned banks stood Tk449.77 billion as of December last year. The private banks' defaulted loans are Tk515.21 billion and by the foreign banks it is Tk27.85 billion. Besides,defaulted loans by three state-owned especialised banks areTk39.91billion, the BB data says.

Due to coronavirus the borrowers who could not repay in time in the year 2020 were not shown as defaulters as per the government's decision. But in the year 2021 the government provided facilities to the borrower that with repaying only 15 per cent of the borrowed money to the banks their loans were regularised. But this effort was in vain as the borrowers even could not repay 15 per cent of their loans.

In this regard former caretaker government adviser AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the number of defaulters is increasing even after giving benefits to the borrowers again and again. The central bank will have to take firm steps and take strict legal action in this regard.

He said the banks also have to be careful in giving loans to anyone. There must be checking and sorting before disbursing loans. "If you give a loan without checking and sorting, there is a possibility of increasing the defaulter", he added.









