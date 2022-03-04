PM due in UAE on March 7

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina is likely to leave Dhaka for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 7 on a six-day state visit.

According to a source of the PM's Office (PMO), the PM will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) International Airport in Dhaka at 6pm on March 7.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members

will leave Dhaka and reach at Abu Dhabi International Airport at the same night.

She is scheduled to return home on March 12 ending her UAE visit.













