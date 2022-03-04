BGB member kills self

Naogaon, Mar, 03: A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon at a camp at Sapahar border in Naogaon early on Thursday.

Tanvir, 26, hailed from Narail district and was posted at the BGB camp in Sundarail.

Other BGB members at the camp rushed a severely injured Tanvir to Sapahar Upazila Health Complex around 7am.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to another hospital from the health complex where he received primary care, Tarekur Rahman Sarkar, Officer-In-Charge of Sapahar Police Station, said

In fact, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the same health complex, said Dr Ruhul Amin, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer.

OC Tarekur said an unnatural death case was filed in this regard. The body was sent to the Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy under the supervision of BGB.

Meanwhile, Naogaon BGB-16 Commander Lt Col Asaduzzaman said Tanvir probably took the extreme step over some family issues. A probe is on.