In-form Napoli look for title advantage in Milan showdown

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 311

MILAN, MAR 3: Napoli and AC Milan face off on Sunday night as another instalment of a thrilling Serie A title race unfolds on the bay of Naples.
Chasing a first league crown since the days of Diego Maradona, a sold-out stadium which bears their hero's name will host two teams locked on 57 points, with Napoli holding top spot on goal difference from Milan.
Sunday's clash harks back to Maradona's time, a win for star-studded Milan in Naples in 1988 allowing Arrigo Sacchi to move above Napoli and win his one and only Serie A title.
The outcome could be crucial for both teams' title hopes as it is head-to-head record which decides who among teams on the same points finishes higher in the table once all fixtures are played between them.
Luciano Spalletti's team are hosting the season's last match between the league's top three, with champions Inter Milan two points behind but with a game in hand.
Napoli beat Milan at the San Siro in December, meaning a draw hands them the advantage over Stefano Pioli's side. But whoever wins on Sunday would ensure themselves the best record between all three should the trio end the campaign on the same points. That seems unlikely at the moment as Napoli are Serie A's form team with 18 points taken from their eight matches since the turn of the year.
Their last-gasp victory at Lazio last weekend allowed them to steal a march on the faltering Milan giants and in particular Inter, who are in a worrying slump ahead of their home match with revitalised bottom club Salernitana on Friday.
Simone Inzaghi's team are winless in five in all competitions and have failed to even score in their last four. They remain Serie A's top scorers but the form of their attackers -- in particular Lautaro Martinez -- has driven a poor run of results.    -AFP


