Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:21 PM
Gordon Greenidge advice to Virat Kohli on his 100th Test

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348
Bipin Dani

Former Windies opener Gordon Greenidge has advised Virat Kohli to take away his mind from his landmark Test (100th) and instead, focus more on every delivery that he would face against Sri Lankan bowlers in the first Mohali Test beginning on Friday.  
Sir Gordon Greenidge is one among the nine players (Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, Joe Root and Ricky Ponting, Ponting has done so in both the innings) who have registered a hundred in their 100th Test match.  
Wishing Kohli (through this Reporter over the telephone from Barbados) to score a hundred in his 100th Test match, he said, "I would like to offer my best wishes to Virat on this special moment and most excellent opportunity for this great game. Getting to that special moment should be no more than the other centuries in the past".
"My advice to you is just bat and it will come. Just focus on staying in the middle and that special moment will come. I am confident you can do this. Should your dream challenge your mind just take moment after every ball and refocus on the next delivery. Best of luck to you".
Sri Lanka's former captain Arjuna Ranatunga has also wished Kohli for this historic Test and at the same time has recommended Sri Lankan bowlers to be more committed rather than spoiling Kohli's party.
"Kohli is a phenomenal player. He has lot to offer. My advice to the bowlers is to concentrate more on line and length, the wickets would come", he said.  


