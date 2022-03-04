Hockey team win practice match

Video
Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 391

The Bangladesh national hockey team beat Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) by 4-0 goals in the practice match held on Thursday at BKSP in Savar.
The practice match was arranged as a part of preparation for the Men's AHF Cup scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from March 11 to 20. The Bangladesh hockey team is expected to leave for Indonesia on March 7.
Last week Bangladesh hockey team's Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy trimmed the 20-man squad for the Men's AHF Cup, dropping eight players from the preliminary squad.
The players have been undergoing intensive training under the supervision of Iman Gobinathan from February 14 last at BKSP.
Bangladesh will take on hosts Indonesia on March 11 to start their campaign in one of the four matches on the opening day. The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.
Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their second game against Oman on March 14 before facing Iran and Singapore respectively on March 15 and 17.
Pool A comprises China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.   
After facing each other once, the top two teams from each five-team pool will play in the semi-finals on March 19 before the final on March 20.     -BSS


