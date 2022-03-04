South Africa eye first World Cup triumph

Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022
Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332

Women's World Cup WELLINGTON, MAR 3: If South Africa are to win the Women's World Cup for the first time they will have to do it without captain Dane van Niekerk, who will be missing when the tournament begins in New Zealand later this week.The star all-rounder suffered a freak injury in January, but the second-ranked Proteas will still go into their opening match against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday as one of the teams to beat.
Van Niekerk, who has a batting average of 36.48 and has taken 130 wickets at 19.60 with her leg-spin bowling, slipped on a wet floor at home and broke her left ankle.
South Africa know they can cope without their leader -- they have won their last five one-day international series, with Van Niekerk missing for three of them because of injuries.
In her absence, fellow leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus led the side to wins against Pakistan, India and the West Indies.
Luus believes her side's high ranking, behind only tournament favourites Australia, does not put extra pressure on the players.
"That just give us the confidence to go into this tournament and play the kind of cricket we have been playing in the past year-and-a-half, two years," Luus said.
South Africa, who have never managed to get beyond the last four in the World Cup, reached the semi-finals in 2017 before going down to eventual winners England in a tense match as the hosts got home with two wickets and two balls to spare.
They topped their group in the T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago before falling short by five runs against Australia after a rain-adjusted chase in the semi-finals.
Despite their world number two status, South Africa have yet to win in 14 matches against top-ranked Australia. They have losing records against England, New Zealand and India.
They lost to England again in a warm-up match on Tuesday, by six wickets in a rain-affected match, with the teams scheduled to clash in the round-robin stage on March 14.    -AFP


