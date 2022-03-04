Day-long archery national youth ranking held

Video
Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The day-long Archery National Youth Ranking tournament held on Thursday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
In the recurve men's singles qualification round event, Abdur Rahman Alif of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) and Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Army Archery Club finished first and second position scoring 659 and 658 respectively.
In the recurve women's singles event, promising archer Diya Siddique of BKSP and Nasrin Akter of rmy Archery Club finished first and second position scoring 642 and 619 respectively.
In the compound men's singles event, Newaz Ahmed Rakib of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Mithu Rahman of Army Archery Club finished first and second position scoring 698 and 697 respectively while in the women's singles event Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh Police Archery Club and Roksana Akter of Army Archery Club finished first and second position scoring 689 and 676 respectively.  
Besides, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Police Archery Club emerged first beating ace archer Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar by 6-2 sets in the final round of recurve men's singles event while Diya Siddique of BKSP emerged top beating Nasrin Akter of Army Archery Club by 6-4 set points in the final round of recurve women's singles event.
In the compound men's singles final round, Ashikuzzaman of Bangladesh Army Archery Club emerged first beating Newaz Ahmed Rakib of BGB 146-144 while Roksana Akter of Army Archery Club emerged first beating Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh Army Archery Club 144-143.
The first and second place finishers of both recurve men's and women's events will have monthly bonus of Taka 7,000.00 (seven thousand) and Taka 5,000.00 (five thousand) respectively from the federation's fund.
The first and second place finishers of both the men's and women's events of next National Youth Ranking tournament will also get the monthly bonus.    -BSS


