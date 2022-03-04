Shab-e-Barat on March 18

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness, will be observed in the country on March 18 as the moon for the Arabic month of Shaban 1443 AH was not sighted anywhere in Bangladesh on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the evening with the State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair.

Shab-e-Barat has been observed every year on the 15th night of Shaban month.

The meeting also decided that the month of Shaban will be counted from March 5 this year.

According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year. On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikr and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.