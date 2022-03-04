Video
Friday, 4 March, 2022
Convicted cops deposit monetary fine in August 21 grenade attack case

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Court Correspondent

Two convicted police officers in August 21 grenade attack case deposited the fine money of the judgement in the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT).
On Thursday two convicts former DIG Khan Sayeed Hasan and former Superintendent of police Obayedur Rahman Khan prayed to the court to pay the fine money as mentioned in the judgement of the sensational case. Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT)   allowed the prayer of the convicts as per Supreme Court Directives. Recently they completed their jail terms.
In the judgement, the tribunal sentenced the two cops for two years in jail in three sections and fined one lakh 50 thousands as monetary fine in three sections.


