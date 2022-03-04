Video
5 burnt in Malibagh cylinder explosion

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

Five people were burnt in gas cylinder explosion at a godown in city's Malibagh area in the early hours of Thursday.
Injured shop owner Nader Ali, 50, his employees Md Helal Uddin, 50, Siddique, 60, Nurnabi, 51, and Yusuf, 49, are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The fire originated from the godown in Chowdhurypara area around 1: am.
The condition of four injured are critical, said the hospital resident surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain. Nader has been brought to the hospital with 43 per cent burns, Siddique 74 per cent, Helal 85 per cent, Nurnabi 42 per cent and Yusuf 12 per cent burns on his body.


