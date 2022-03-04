42-yr old female gets first ever artificial heart

The dream of physicians has been fulfilled through the transplantation of artificial heart in the body of a 42-year-old female patient, said eminent doctor Dr Jahangir Kabir.

He made the remark at a press conference on the success of an artificial heart transplantation at United Hospital at Gulshan on Thursday. Dr Jahangir Kabir said, "Heart failure is the leading cause of death. It was our dream to have a heart transplant in Bangladesh to prevent this type of death. That has been fulfilled today. We had many days of effort behind this success. We have tried this for the last 14 to 15 years. Such a feat has been achieved after all preparations for the heart transplant have been completed but on the appointed day unfortunately the patient died."

"The biggest contributor behind this is the patient and his family. They trusted us. We have been able to build trust and they have come forward. The patient has been treated in Singapore, Malaysia, and even Turkey. After returning to the country, his heart condition did not improve. We then offered him a heart transplant. The patient and his family agreed," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 2), a mechanical heart or Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) was placed in the patient's heart.







