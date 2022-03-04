Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Diversity of diets stressed

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 341
Staff Correspondent

The speakers at a webinar of Thursday stressed the necessity of increasing diversity of food diets through encouraging the production of more diversified and micronutrient-enriched crops.
In line, they also underscored the necessity of fair price and food market value chain, reducing the food loss and waste, with focus on vegetable and fruits to ensure nutrition for the country's people.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the United Nations (UN) 'Meeting the Under-nutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project' and the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) under the Food Ministry jointly hosted the webinar on "Sub-national workshop on dissemination of the results of the food and nutrition security research conducted under the 'MUCH Research Grants Scheme".
The webinar was organized aiming at disseminating the findings of the research focusing on the sub-national level to improve food and nutrition security outcomes and highlight the interrelationships between research findings and relevant policy actions. It was designed to elicit field-level feedback from the sub-national levels for onward decision making at national level.
FPMU Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki chaired the webinar while Government Advisor of FAO MUCH Project Mizanur Rahman delivered the introductory remarks and Senior Nutrition Advisor of MUCH Project Dr. Lalita Bhattacharjee presented overall research process conducted under the MUCH Research Grants Scheme (RGS).  Around 150 participants including officials of MoF, DAE, MoF, BNNC, CNRS, World Fish Bangladesh, IRRI, Solidarity, CIRDAP, BBS BFSA, Harvest Plus, academia, CSOs and media attended the webinar.
The webinar also suggested for some new research, which FAO should consider with taking the lead on - mode of marketing of food items and food waste management to further relate to the FNS policies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shab-e-Barat on March 18
Guterres hopes BD to continue to support UN peace operations
Convicted cops deposit monetary fine in August 21 grenade attack case
5 burnt in Malibagh cylinder explosion
42-yr old female gets first ever artificial heart
Diversity of diets stressed
PM asks researchers to keep pace with fast changing world
5 die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 2.91pc


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft