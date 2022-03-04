Diversity of diets stressed

The speakers at a webinar of Thursday stressed the necessity of increasing diversity of food diets through encouraging the production of more diversified and micronutrient-enriched crops.

In line, they also underscored the necessity of fair price and food market value chain, reducing the food loss and waste, with focus on vegetable and fruits to ensure nutrition for the country's people.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the United Nations (UN) 'Meeting the Under-nutrition Challenge (MUCH) Project' and the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) under the Food Ministry jointly hosted the webinar on "Sub-national workshop on dissemination of the results of the food and nutrition security research conducted under the 'MUCH Research Grants Scheme".

The webinar was organized aiming at disseminating the findings of the research focusing on the sub-national level to improve food and nutrition security outcomes and highlight the interrelationships between research findings and relevant policy actions. It was designed to elicit field-level feedback from the sub-national levels for onward decision making at national level.

FPMU Director General Shahiduzzaman Faruki chaired the webinar while Government Advisor of FAO MUCH Project Mizanur Rahman delivered the introductory remarks and Senior Nutrition Advisor of MUCH Project Dr. Lalita Bhattacharjee presented overall research process conducted under the MUCH Research Grants Scheme (RGS). Around 150 participants including officials of MoF, DAE, MoF, BNNC, CNRS, World Fish Bangladesh, IRRI, Solidarity, CIRDAP, BBS BFSA, Harvest Plus, academia, CSOs and media attended the webinar.

The webinar also suggested for some new research, which FAO should consider with taking the lead on - mode of marketing of food items and food waste management to further relate to the FNS policies.











