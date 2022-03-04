Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 March, 2022, 9:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM asks researchers to keep pace with fast changing world

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

PM asks researchers to keep pace with fast changing world

PM asks researchers to keep pace with fast changing world

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the researchers to ensure that the practical use of their research knowledge is for the wellbeing of the country's people.
"The practical application of your invented knowledge should be for the welfare of the people. So, I also want to see what would be the impact of the research you are doing now," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while conferring 'Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship,' 'NST Fellowship' and special research donation among teachers, scientists, researchers and science students of different universities and research institutes.
The Science and Technology Ministry arranged the ceremony at Osmani Smriti Auditorium, while the PM joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
On her behalf, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman handed over the cheques of the fellowships and donations to them.
Sheikh Hasina said the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is now knocking at the doors. "So, we'll have to create skilled manpower for it (4IR). We've been assisting you (researchers and students) keeping it in mind. We want the people of the country to get assistance from you," she added.
Noting that the fellowships and research donations are provided from the government's revenue fund, she said, "You, those who are getting the fellowships will have to work hard for the national development with utmost responsibility."
The Prime Minister said the world is marching forward with new inventions in technology. "We'll have to cope with its pace (the pace of the rapidly changing world)," she added.
 Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan delivered the welcome speech.
This year a total of 4,182 cheques of Bangabandhu Fellowship, NST Fellowship and special research donation have been disbursed.
Hasina said her government has been giving the utmost importance to application and expansion of locally-innovated technology.
"Since we'd given the most importance to agricultural research, our food production increased and Bangladesh attained the sufficiency in food production for the first time in 1998," she said.
Noting that Bangladesh could not attain food-sufficiency without research, she put emphasis on the science research, particularly medical science research.
 "Our research on medical science is fewer. So, I am giving importance here that we'll have to conduct the research in a larger way here," she said.
The PM said her government gave the utmost importance to research after assuming power in 1996 and established science and technology universities, agriculture university, medical university, marine science research institute, biotechnology institute and novotheatre (planetarium).
Back to power again in 2009, her government established a total of 23 public universities and 54 private universities, she said.
Having 'Joy Bangla' as the national slogan is a big achievement:
Sheikh Hasina said today 'Joy Bangla' got recognition as the national slogan as per the High Court's order.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shab-e-Barat on March 18
Guterres hopes BD to continue to support UN peace operations
Convicted cops deposit monetary fine in August 21 grenade attack case
5 burnt in Malibagh cylinder explosion
42-yr old female gets first ever artificial heart
Diversity of diets stressed
PM asks researchers to keep pace with fast changing world
5 die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 2.91pc


Latest News
Japanese Film Festival 2022 began in Dhaka
Let Khaleda come out of home if have courage: Fakhrul to govt
Suicide bombing kills 56 at Shiite mosque in Pakistan
Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start mid-March
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of heart attack at 52
Pakistan Shiite mosque bombing death toll rises to 45
28 Bangladeshi crew members being taken to Romania thru' Moldova
Shah Alam, Prince made new CPB president, gen secy
‘Bangladesh Day' celebrated at Kolkata Book Fair
BNP expresses concern over Russian attack in Ukraine
Most Read News
Zelensky asks Putin for talks
Bangladeshi ship hit by missile in Ukraine, one killed
Decision on bringing education institutes under MPO in March: Dipu
Oil depot hit by airstrike in northern Ukraine city
Russia, Ukraine 2nd round talks today
Judgment in Hoseni Dalan blast case on March 15
Robbery at ex-ambassador's house at Dhamrai, 7 arrested
5 burnt in Malibagh gas cylinder blast
Purchase capacity increased three times in 13 years: Hasan
Bangladesh performs first mechanical heart implant
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft