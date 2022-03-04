Video
5 die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 2.91pc

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 5 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands at 29,058. Some 657 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,945,765.
Besides, 4,628 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,831,577 and overall recovery rate at 94.13 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.91 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.44 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 22,568 samples.
All the fatalities were reported in the Dhaka division. Of them, four were female and the other person was a male. Among them, one was between 31-40, two were within 41-50, one was between 71-80, and one was between 81-90 years old.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.


