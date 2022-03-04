Video
Food Ministry, FAO hold webinar on CIP3

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

The Ministry of Food, through its Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU), and the FAO-funded "Meeting the Undernutrition Challenge (MUCH) project," held its first webinar with media and civil society groups from the Chattogram and Shylet divisions on 2 March.
The meeting was part of a month-long series of events called "Divisional Level Consultation on CIP3," said a press release. Others will take place in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barisal, Khulna, Mymensingh, and Dhaka between 7 and 16 March.
The webinar aimed at presenting the CIP3 to a range of stakeholders at a subnational level. This will allow them to learn about the CIP3 and help shape the process of making the document by making sure that local issues are taken into account. Md Shahiduzzaman Faruki, director general (additional secretary) of the Food and Planning Unit, chaired the virtual meeting and delivered the welcome remarks.
Md Mizanur Rahman, a government liaison advisor for the FAO Bangladesh project, gave the first speech at the meeting.
Md Shahiduzzaman Faruki said, "The Bangladesh Third Country Investment Plan (CIP3) is a key policy-level document to address food insecurity and nutrition across the country, which is also one of the mandates of the government of Bangladesh."


