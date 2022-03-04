Video
Pledge to protect rights no empty word: CEC

Published : Friday, 4 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said that the pledge to protect the right to vote should not be an empty word.
He was speaking to reporters at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center after a procession in the capital on the occasion of Voters' Day. This year, the country is celebrating Voters' Day with the motto 'Promise of Mujib Year, right to vote will be protected'.
In that context, Habibul Awal said, "This promise should not be an empty word. It must be meaningful and be made meaningful. Any commitment is meaningful and must be nurtured in the heart."
He also remarked that this promise should not sound hollow.
The next 12th National Parliament elections will be organized by the newly formed EC led by Habibul Awal. That is why the issues of various discussions and criticisms regarding the last two elections are also coming before the new EC.
Amid the boycott of the BNP, the Awami League candidates won more than half of the seats in the 10th parliamentary elections without contest. And after the collapse of the 11th parliamentary election, the BNP brought the allegation of 'voting the night before'.
CEC Habibul Awal said that they will do everything they can to ensure the voting rights of voters in a free and peaceful environment in the upcoming national elections.
In response to a question, he said, "Voters will exercise their voting right in a free and peaceful environment in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the same way that the message of peace is conveyed by freeing pigeons from cages."
The EC was celebrating National Voters' Day for the fourth time in the country. On the occasion of the day, CEC and other election commissioners released pigeons on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital at 8:15am.
After that, a procession came out from there and one hour later it ended in front of Bangabandhu International Conference Center.


