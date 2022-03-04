Students stuck in Ukraine but PM holding rallies in UP: Mamata

VARANASI, Mar 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh while Indians are stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Addressing a rally in Varanasi, while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, she also accused the Centre of leaving Indians in Ukraine on their own in the midst of a raging war.

"Look what is happening right now. There is a war underway in Ukraine and PM Modi is doing meetings here (in the state). What is important? Isn't bringing back our Indian students important?" Ms Banerjee said.

"If you (Modi) have such good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and knew three months in advance that a war would break out, why did you not bring back Indians (from Ukraine)," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said. -NDTV

















